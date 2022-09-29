Boycott Indian Idol 13 Trending, Here's Why

Fans are demanding a ban on Indian Idol 15 after the elimination of Rito Riba.

Indian Idol season 13 recently completed auditions and is all ready to start a brand new season. The team also released the names of selected contestants. But fans were shocked to know that Rito Raba had been eliminated.

The list includes the names of Vineet Singh, Sanchari Sengupta, Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Shivam Singh, Sonakshi Kar, Navdeep Wadali, Senjuti Das, Chirag Kotwal, Kavya Limaye, Anushka Patra, Rupam Bharnarhia, Pritam Roy, Debosmita Roy and Shagun Pathak.

Following the results, fans started trending the hashtag “Ban Indian Idol”. They also asked what the credibility of the show is. And some urged the makers to bring back Rito Riba.

For readers who do not know who is Rito Riba. Rito Riba is one of the members who auditioned for Indian Idol season 15. He hails from Arunachal Pradesh. He went viral with his auditioning video with which he impressed everyone.

He also earned praises from Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna, tweeted, “Amazed by the immeasurable talents that our #NorthEast people have. Once again a son of the proud soil of #ArunachalPradesh has lifted the spirits of the Northeast and made it to the National Platform with his enchanting and melodious voice. More power to him.”

