Born Pink Sets New Record, Deets Inside

BLACKPINK setting a new record every single day. It has become a festive season for BLINKS. Ever since the release of the BLACKPINK comeback album.

Born Pink, not a day goes by without the album making it to the news. Born Pink is on a record-breaking spree on all the music platforms. From iTunes to Apple Music and Spotify, the K-pop girl group earned top spots on almost every chart.

According to Billboard's most recent update, Blackpink’s second full-length album Born Pink joins their first studio album. Born Pink is the only album by a female group to simultaneously chart all of their tracks on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts.

Additionally, the album’s title track, Shut Down, debuted at #1 on this week's Billboard World Digital Song Sales, Global Excl. U.S and Global 200 charts.

The girl group has also become the first group to simultaneously hold the top 2 spots on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart. As a result, Blackpink also became the female group with the most entries on Billboard Global 200 chart.

The group re-entered this week's Artist 100 chart at the top spot and became the first female group to spend multiple weeks at #1.

