Born Pink Performance Schedule in Different Asian Countries

BLACKPINK has started their world tour to promote their comeback album Born Pink.

The tour was kick-started on October 15 in Seoul of South Korea, their hometown.

After two days of concerts in Seoul, the K-pop girl group moved to the US.

The team will be heading to Asia in the year 2023.

Here is the full schedule of the BLACKPINK world tour and visiting countries, including concert times and dates of concerts in various countries.

In Asia, the tour will begin in Bangkok in January; The BLACKPINK will hold a two-day concert, which will be on January 7 and 8. The venue is said to be the National Stadium.

In Riyadh, the concert will be on 20th January at Mrsool Park.

At Kuala Lampur, the concert will be held on the 4th of March at National Stadium Bukit Jalil. The event will take place at Kaousiun, Singapore, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Jakarta and Manila on different dates.

Have a look at the timetable of the BLACKPINK World Tour.

