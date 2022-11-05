BLINKS Style Your Jackets Like Jisoo

BLACKPINK Jisoo is not just a talented artist, but also a beautiful person in and out. she's a style icon to the fans.

I am sure BLINKS will agree if I said that there is definitely no one who can pull off leather jackets like BLACKPINK Jisoo.

Have a look at Jisoo's s jacket collection and her styling ways.

Simplicity is the way to slay

Who can rock the black jacket like her?

A jacket is a must-have during travel

Bomber jackets definitely make her a bombshell

Nothing like accessorizing your jackets

Isn't she a Rockstar

No matter what, Jisoo is the style queen