BLACKPINK's Born Pink No.1 On iTunes Top Albums Charts

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK released their new comeback album Born Pink on Friday, September 16. They released the title track “Shut Down” music video along with the full album tracks.

According to YG Entertainment, as on Sept 17, Born Pink had hit the No.1 spot on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 54 different regions across the globe.

The song has also climbed to the top spot in the United States and the United Kingdom regions. Not just that, the title track, Shut Down from BLACKPINK comeback album Born Pink also rose to the No.1 position on the iTunes songs chart in more than 43 countries.

That's not it, Born Pink also topped the Apple Music charts in 60 different countries. The album continues to dominate all the music charts.

Furthermore, Hanteo charts reported that BLACKPINK's comeback album Born Pink sold an amazing total of 1,011,266 copies on September 16, which is on day one of its release making the K pop group the first female group to sell over a million copies on the first day itself.

With this, BLACKPINK has managed to better their own record set by its 2020 album. It’s not even a week since the album was released and the song is already topping all the music charts.

Also Read: IVE's After Like Rules MelOn Daily Chart