BLACKPINK World Tour: Jisoo Emotional Note Melts BLINKS

BLACKPINK Jisoo took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her fans.

The most awaited world tour of BLACKPINK’s Born Pink kicked off on October 15 in Seoul. After two days of the concert, the members got emotional on stage for all the love and support they received from BLINKS. They thanked their fans for staying by their side, always.

Posting a picture of her with a victory symbol Jisoo posted an Instagram story with the caption: “Memories of a happy concert. I’m happy that I’ll be able to go on tour with more energy! There were many ups and downs, but after it ended it remains as all happy memories thanks to Blinks.”

Thanking the staff and their agency who worked hard for their successful concert she added “ There are a lot of people who worked hard for this concert, but I love the staff who worked together to make good memories.

Finally, she thanked her group members and Blinks, “Thank you so much to our Blackpink members. I love you so much and I love you.”

Her emotional message melted BLINKS heart.

