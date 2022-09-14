BLACKPINK Whistle Creates History, Deets Inside

K Pop girl band BLACKPINK track “WHISTLE” music video has surpassed 800 million views.

On September 12 at around 11:14 PM KST, the MV of “WHISTLE” by BLACKPINK reached 800 million views. The original MV was released on August 8, 2016, at 8 PM KST.

“WHISTLE” is BLACKPINK’s sixth music video to reach 800 million views, following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Kill This Love,” “As If It’s Your Last,” and “How You Like That.”

YG tweeted on its official account about the achievement.

Watch the full song here!