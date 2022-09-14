BLACKPINK Whistle Creates History, Deets Inside
K Pop girl band BLACKPINK track “WHISTLE” music video has surpassed 800 million views.
On September 12 at around 11:14 PM KST, the MV of “WHISTLE” by BLACKPINK reached 800 million views. The original MV was released on August 8, 2016, at 8 PM KST.
“WHISTLE” is BLACKPINK’s sixth music video to reach 800 million views, following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Kill This Love,” “As If It’s Your Last,” and “How You Like That.”
YG tweeted on its official account about the achievement.
#BLACKPINK '휘파람 (WHISTLE)' M/V HITS 800 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube
BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!
'휘파람 (WHISTLE)' M/V
🎥 https://t.co/PyyYSdWF8V #블랙핑크 #WHISTLE #휘파람 #MV #800MILLION #YOUTUBE #YG pic.twitter.com/UPykSfsQEd
— YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) September 12, 2022
Watch the full song here!