BLACKPINK Whistle Creates History, Deets Inside

Sep 14, 2022, 16:58 IST
BLACKPINK Whistle Creates History, Deets Inside - Sakshi Post

K Pop girl band BLACKPINK  track “WHISTLE” music video has surpassed 800 million views. 

On September 12 at around 11:14 PM KST, the MV of “WHISTLE” by BLACKPINK reached 800 million views. The original MV was released on August 8, 2016, at 8 PM KST. 

“WHISTLE” is BLACKPINK’s sixth music video to reach 800 million views, following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Kill This Love,” “As If It’s Your Last,” and “How You Like That.”

YG tweeted on its official account about the achievement.

Watch the full song here!


Read More:

Tags: 
Blackpink
BLACKPINK Whistle
Whistle song
Advertisement
Back to Top