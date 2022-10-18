BLACKPINK Tops October Brand Reputation Rankings For Girl Group

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of individual girl group members for the month of October.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation's big data analysis for October, BLACKPINK members are ruling the ranking index.

BLACKPINK Jennie remains at No.1, followed by BLACKPINK Lisa.

In third place is NewJeans' Minji with 3,194,912, who dropped 25.11% from last month and fell to the #3 position.

The big data analysis showed terms that were most commonly linked with Jennie were “perfect," "lethal," and "designing.” On the other hand, the keyword analysis of the member see “Porsche,” "icon," and "Instagram" as the most commonly searched term.

Have a look at top 30 members of brand value rankings of individual girl group

1. BLACKPINK's Jennie

2. BLACKPINK's Lisa

3. NewJeans' Minji

4. BLACKPINK's Jisoo

5. NewJeans' Haerin

6. NewJeans' Hanni

7. NewJeans' Hyein

8. Girls' Generation's YoonA

9. BLACKPINK's Rosé

10. Red Velvet's Joy

11. DIA's Chaeyeon

12. Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

13. Red Velvet's Seulgi

14. TWICE's Nayeon

15. Oh My Girl's Mimi

16. NewJeans' Danielle

17. IVE's Liz

18. Girls' Generation's Yuri

19. IVE's Gaeul

20. aespa's Winter

21. aespa's Karina

22. TWICE's Mina

23. Oh My Girl's Arin

24. Girls' Generation's Seohyun

25. Red Velvet's Irene

26. TWICE's Sana

27. IVE's Rei

28. TWICE's Dahyun

29. IVE's Yujin

30. TWICE's Jihyo

