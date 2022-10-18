BLACKPINK Tops October Brand Reputation Rankings For Girl Group
The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of individual girl group members for the month of October.
According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation's big data analysis for October, BLACKPINK members are ruling the ranking index.
BLACKPINK Jennie remains at No.1, followed by BLACKPINK Lisa.
In third place is NewJeans' Minji with 3,194,912, who dropped 25.11% from last month and fell to the #3 position.
The big data analysis showed terms that were most commonly linked with Jennie were “perfect," "lethal," and "designing.” On the other hand, the keyword analysis of the member see “Porsche,” "icon," and "Instagram" as the most commonly searched term.
Have a look at top 30 members of brand value rankings of individual girl group
1. BLACKPINK's Jennie
2. BLACKPINK's Lisa
3. NewJeans' Minji
4. BLACKPINK's Jisoo
5. NewJeans' Haerin
6. NewJeans' Hanni
7. NewJeans' Hyein
8. Girls' Generation's YoonA
9. BLACKPINK's Rosé
10. Red Velvet's Joy
11. DIA's Chaeyeon
12. Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
13. Red Velvet's Seulgi
14. TWICE's Nayeon
15. Oh My Girl's Mimi
16. NewJeans' Danielle
17. IVE's Liz
18. Girls' Generation's Yuri
19. IVE's Gaeul
20. aespa's Winter
21. aespa's Karina
22. TWICE's Mina
23. Oh My Girl's Arin
24. Girls' Generation's Seohyun
25. Red Velvet's Irene
26. TWICE's Sana
27. IVE's Rei
28. TWICE's Dahyun
29. IVE's Yujin
30. TWICE's Jihyo
Also Read: When BTS Dons Military Uniform