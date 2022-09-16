BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom Fastest K-Pop MV Of 2022

K Pop girl group BLACKPINK is back with a bang and how! Their comeback album Born Pink is creating waves on the music charts. It is known that BLACKPINK Comeback album has been titled Born Pink. So far, two tracks have been released by YG Entertainment.

The first song was Pink Venom, which went on to break all records on Spotify, Yoututbe as well as other platforms. The second track is Shut Down which is also slowly climbing up the charts.

Now, the latest we hear is that Pink Venom from BLACKPINK album Born Pink has created a new record for the K pop band. As per rpeorts, Pink Venom has become the fastest K pop music Video (MV) to hit 300 million views. Isn't that an achievement for a band making a comeback? So we think too.

Pink Venom which premiered on August 19, 2022 is creating waves on social media. The BLACKPINK number achieved this feat in less than a month of its release.

Here's wishing BLACKPINK a huge success in all their future endeavours. For those who joined in late to the story, here's a look at BLACKPINK's song Pink Venom.