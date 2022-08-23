BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom Clocks 90.4 Million Views in 24 Hours

K pop girl band BLACKPINK has set another record with its song ‘Pink Venom’ in its comeback album Born Pink.

The official Music Video (MV) of the song has garnered 90.4 million views in just 24 hours of its release.

The song was released on August 19 at 1 PM KST, 24 hours later, on August 20. 1 PM KST the music video had approximately 86,228,516 views on YouTube.

YouTube finally later officially confirmed that BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” had amassed over 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours!

This marks the biggest hit on YouTube which got the highest views on the platform, as well as BLACKPINK’s biggest music video debut ever.

Surpassing their own record set by “How You Like That” in 2020, “Pink Venom” now extends BLACKPINK’s record for the highest number of views ever achieved by a female artist’s music video in its first 24 hours.

Pink Venom is now trending at #2 in YouTube music and got 160 Million views, 11 million likes and 3 million comments as of now.