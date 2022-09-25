BLACKPINK Rules UK Charts, Deets Inside

BLACKPINK is breaking all records with its comeback album ‘Born Pink’.

It has been topping almost all the music platforms ever since its release. The popular songs of the album are ‘Pink Venom’ and ‘Shut Down’ which is rewriting all music records set by BLACKPINK earlier as also, as other K-pop bands.

As per latest reports, UK's official album charts rankings are out for this week, and they are in favour of Blackpink.

As per the chart, Blackpink's sophomore album Born Pink debuted straight at No.1, and we don't have to tell you how big of a feat this is.

With this record, Blackpink has become the first-ever K-Pop girl group to land straight on top of the official albums chart. In fact, they are also the first girl group in about six years to have hit a No.1, ever since Little Mix back in 2016.

