BLACKPINK Rose Beauty Secrets Revealed

BLACKPINK Rose has flawless skin. As a K-Pop idol, she is expected to maintain her skin and body in such a way that everyone loves her.

There is no doubt that the first thing we notice about Rose is her glass-like skin. BLINKS are in love with her glowing skin. If you are wondering how BLACKPINK Rose manages to maintain her skin so impeccably, then here are some beauty secrets you must know.

BLACKPINK Rose Beauty Regime

Rose never forgets to use an oil cleanser to nourish her face well.

The BLACKPINK member swears by Serum, which is a must to maintain flawless skin.

Whenever Rose steps out, Rose carries sunscreen with her.

Rose also chooses healthy food over junk, which is tasty

The secret behind Rose's lovely lips is that she scrubs them daily before hitting the sack

Rose massages her face after applying moisturiser every day before going to bed

