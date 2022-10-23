BLACKPINK Rose Approved Stylish Looks Every BLINKS Can Take Inspiration From

Rose, one of the main vocalists of the BLACKPINK group is not only a singer but also a fashion freak. She never steps back to experiment with her looks.

Here are some stylish looks of Rose.

Are you planning to go on a date? Then get some inspiration from Rose. Just dress up like Rose who donned a mini floral outfit with a collar neck.

Isn't she looking pretty in this LBD? A big yes. She upped her glam by adding a blingy purse and customised shoes.

A Red checked dress with black boots will definitely stand out.

One can never go wrong with a bold bright coloured dress.

Bossy, yet classy.

BLACK is the only colour on the earth that makes everyone look beautiful.

