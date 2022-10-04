BLACKPINK Rosé Collab With Justin Bieber?

BLACKPINK Rosé attended a star-studded evening in Paris.

On October 2, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself dining with BLACKPINK Rosé and several other celebrities at the brand’s special Sushi Park event for Paris Fashion Week. (From September 28 to October 7, LA restaurant Sushi Park has taken up a temporary residency at Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite store in Paris.)

Vaccarello’s dinner table for the event included Rosé, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoë Kravitz, and Anja Rubik—and he tagged all of them with a heart in his post.

Rosé also reshared the story after a while.

As we all know, Rose is an ambassador of Saint Laurent for many years. And she attended the fashion week by sitting in the front row of the brand’s Spring 2023 runway show earlier this week.

After the picture went viral, BLINKS suspect that there could be a kind of collaboration with Justin Beiber, as Hailey Bieber and Rose were seen together.

Fingers crossed!