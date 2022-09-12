Blackpink Members Dating Chart

BLACKPINK members are the first K-pop group to stand at NO.1 on Billboard with their songs. They have the most successful career than any of the K-pop groups in the music industry.

Other than this, mostly their personal life was always kept secret. It’s because of their agreement terms with YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK reaffirmed this in a 2017 interview on JYP’s Party People, where the band also disclosed that they are prohibited from smoking, drinking, visiting clubs, getting tattoos, or undergoing plastic surgery.

Coming to the relationships that BLACKPINK members have, it was almost kept personal but through some sources, it got released outside.

BLACKPINK Jennie was the member who got linked up with many other K-pop idols. She had a relationship with the EXO member Kai from October 2018 to January 2019 and it was officially announced by EXO’s management. She was also rumoured to have a relationship with G-dragon. But in this case, there is no official confirmation. And now she is rumoured to be dating BTS V, which has to be officially confirmed by Jennie and V.

BLACKPINK Lisa once said to be having a crush on BTS Jungkook. But it turned out to be mere gossip. In an interview, she confirmed that an elder person is likely to be more caring than one who is of her age. So, she would prefer someone elder than her.

Rose, has always been the silent one in the group and also her personal life was not revealed on any social media platforms. She also said in an interview that she is said to stay single because of her company's terms and conditions.

And Jisoo was the one who had never been into any dating rumours to the date.

Also Read: Happy RM Day, K Pop Idol BTS Namjoon Stylish Looks