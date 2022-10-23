BLACKPINK Lisa Stunning Looks From Bulgari Avrora Awards

BLACKPINK Lisa has rocked at BVLGARI Avrora Awards 2022 which was held in Seoul on October 18 by an Italian luxury brand to celebrate the extraordinary talents and achievements of emerging talented women in every field, hoping to make their talents.

On the red carpet, Lisa wore a white body-hugging gown. In the white outfit, Lisa looked like an angel living on earth. She didn't add many accessories just a golden-coloured neckpiece and bracelet. She left her tresses loose and words fall short to praise the beauty.

After her attendance at the show, the superstar immediately trended at #1 worldwide with the hashtag #LISAxBvlgariSeoul.

BLINKS immediately took to all social media platforms and started sharing her photos with captions like “Stunning”, “Amazing” and “Angel”.

