Have you ever seen Jisoo getting emotional? Everyone would say No. It is all known knowledge that Blackpink member Jisoo rarely seen crying and is known for her professional poker face. But the news is that her eyes were filled with tears in the Seoul Concert. It looks like she might have become emotional to perform after a long time in front of the fans.

We all know that Blackpink started worldtour in Seoul on October 15 at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK played another show on October 16 before heading to North America for a series of concerts.

Talking about the concert, Jisoo said, "Since we're starting the tour from Seoul, I kind of had the feeling that I had to do my best here, in my hometown." She further added, "thank you for coming and cheering for us, standing up the whole time. Thank you Blinks, I love you."

#JISOO seeing Jisoo getting emotional is so rare 🥹 I canttt we love you BEST UNNIE!!!! #BORNPINKinSeoul_Day2 #HAESOO pic.twitter.com/1HuN6lr756 — BLINK (@jissonnie) October 16, 2022

Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa will then visit Europe for concert and the bandmembers will also perform at Australia, Singapore and Thailand.

