BLACKPINK Jisoo Learns Friendship Lessons From Jungkook

We all know that BLACKPINK Jisoo and Hyeri are good friends.

On October 29, Hyeri updated her Instagram with pictures of herself showing off a coffee truck she received from Jisoo.

Hyeri wrote, "Churros and snacks from the coffee truck Kim Jisoo sent. I'm even more thankful to get this when you're busy doing a world tour. Jisoo is the best~~~ I love you my friend"

Jungkook was also one of the stars who sent coffee trucks to a few of his friends earlier. And now Jisoo started it.

Hyeri is presently working on the MBC drama series “May I Help You” as a female lead.

Earlier also Hyeri showed her love for Jisoo by attending the Seoul concert on October 15.

