BLACKPINK Jennie's Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Features Custom Made

BLACKPINK Jennie has become the first South Korean artist to collaborate with Porsche. The BLACKPINK member also attended the new Porsche unveiling programme in South Korea recently.

She was seen teaching the Porsche Vice president how to show the Korean love symbol.

Now, she has got her special Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo with all the changes she wanted.

The front door of the car carries a highlighted “Jennie Ruby Jane” lettering and “NiNi” — the artist’s nickname — on the rear doors with current 911 generation (Type 992) Porsche typography. The wheel hub covers feature the singer’s name and “Sonderwunsch.”

The Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo has a metallic black exterior with exclusive Meissenblue rims. While the driver’s door bears electric lettering, the B-pillars have ‘paint to sample’ special blue-coloured cloud logos. One can find the model name on the back of the sports car.

The spectacular interior features a combination of black, crayon and Meissenblue. Lending an elegant touch to the car are the seats and the dashboard top in crayon, with subtle Meissenblue accents to other parts of the car, including door panel trim, the borders of the air vents, the cup holders and the top centre marking of the steering wheel rim—clouds designed by Jennie grace the headrests and the indoor car cover.

Also Read: Kang Tae Oh's Duty and Responsibilities in Military