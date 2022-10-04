BLACKPINK Jennie Faced Personal Attacks and Sexual Harassment After Photos Leak?

The most trending topic on the internet these days is BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie's alleged relationship. Many pictures of them together on a vacation have also gone viral on social media. A hacker reportedly started leaking the images one after the other on social media.

The other day, HYBE reacted to the rumours and filed a case against the hacker, who broke all limits and breached the security of their idol.

Days after that, the label of BLACKPINK YG entertainment also responded to the issue.

According to K-media, YG Entertainment, in a statement said, “The act of re-sharing said photos can be considered as a secondary offence and is punishable by law.” The label also mentioned that they were quietly monitoring the issue so as to mitigate the consequences but it was no longer possible due to the innumerable rumours and harassment that followed.

BLACKPINK's management company YG Entertainment said Jennie had faced "personal attacks" and "sexual harassment" as a result of the leak.

In a statement, it said it had asked the police to investigate "the original distributor" of the photos, and would take "all possible legal action without any leniency to prevent further damage in the future".

It added: "Photos that were circulated online were illegally released, regardless of the intentions behind them and without the consent of the individual involved".

YG also asked fans to refrain from sharing the pictures more widely.

Two of the accounts associated with sharing the photographs have been suspended.

Finally, BLINKS are so happy that at least YG Entertainment is doing something to protect their idol.

