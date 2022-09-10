BLACKPINK Jennie Beauty Secrets Revealed

Jennie has the most flawless skin, she looks so pretty even without makeup. Here are some skincare routines from BLACKPINK Jennie.



Jennie starts her day at gym to keep her body fit



She cleanses her face every day to keep it acne free



Jennie applies a face mask which hydrates her face skin



The secret behind the pink lips is lip care, Jennie applies lip care daily



Jennie drinks detox juice everyday morning to keep her skin in condition



She also drinks enough quantity of water and juices for a radiant skin

Also Read: British Singer Undergoes Plastic Surgery to Look Like BTS Jimin