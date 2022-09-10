BLACKPINK Jennie Beauty Secrets Revealed

Sep 10, 2022, 16:57 IST
BLACKPINK Jennie Follows Korean Skin Care Regime To Look Flawless - Sakshi Post

Jennie has the most flawless skin, she looks so pretty even without makeup. Here are some skincare routines from BLACKPINK Jennie.


Jennie starts her day at gym to keep her body fit


She cleanses her face every day to keep it acne free


Jennie applies a face mask which hydrates her face skin


The secret behind the pink lips is lip care, Jennie applies lip care daily


Jennie drinks detox juice everyday morning to keep her skin in condition


She also drinks enough quantity of water and juices for a radiant skin

Tags: 
Blackpink
BLACKPINK Jennie
Jennie Ruby Jane
Skin car tips from Jennie
