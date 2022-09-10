BLACKPINK Jennie Beauty Secrets Revealed
Jennie has the most flawless skin, she looks so pretty even without makeup. Here are some skincare routines from BLACKPINK Jennie.
Jennie starts her day at gym to keep her body fit
She cleanses her face every day to keep it acne free
Jennie applies a face mask which hydrates her face skin
The secret behind the pink lips is lip care, Jennie applies lip care daily
Jennie drinks detox juice everyday morning to keep her skin in condition
She also drinks enough quantity of water and juices for a radiant skin
