BLACKPINK Here to Rule, Say BLINKS After 13th Group Record

BLACKPINK’s “Ready For Love” has created a new record. The MV (Music Video) from the K-pop girl group has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

On October 8 at approximately 10:53 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video in collaboration with Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile starring the four members in 3D avatars soared past 100 million views on YouTube.

“Ready For Love” is BLACKPINK’s 13th full-group music video to hit the 100 million mark on YouTube, following “BOOMBAYAH,” “Playing with Fire,” “Whistle,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “Stay,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream,” “Lovesick Girls,” “Pink Venom,” and “Shut Down.”

Watch the full video of Ready for love here: