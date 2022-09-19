BLACKPINK Creates Hanteo History With Born Pink, Deets Inside

BLACKPINK released their long-awaited second studio album “BORN PINK,” at 1 p.m. KST, on Friday, September 16. The studio album features the brand-new title track “Shut Down“. Moments after the release, both the album and its title track immediately shot to the top of music charts all over the world.

According to Hanteo Chart, “BORN PINK” sold an impressive total of 1,011,266 copies on September 16 alone, making it the first album by any female artist in Hanteo history to sell over a million copies on the first day of its release.

BLACKPINK has also become the third K-Pop group to break the record after BTS and Seventeen.

BORN PINK managed to nearly double BLACKPINK’s personal first-day sales record of 589,310.

