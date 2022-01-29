Big Indie Bang Collaborates With Moj to Release New Track Khwaab

Big Indie Bang and Moj, India’s number one short video app, have collaborated to launch a new soulful track ‘Khwaab’ sung by Jashn-e-Bahara cover fame Anumita Nadesan. The music video of the song will also feature a popular lifestyle creator on Moj, Bhavi Chandiramani as the lead face, giving the song a charismatic feel.

The track has been exclusively released on Moj today, a week before the world wide release, giving Moj users exclusive access to the soulful track. ‘Khwaab’ portrays how life isn’t about the destination, but a story of our journey. The song captures beautiful moments in life that take you closer to your ‘Khwaab’. Moj is also launching a #MyKhwaab campaign for its creators to showcase what inspires them and the path they are following to fulfill their dreams. The music video of ‘Khwaab’ will be launched on 4th February on Anumita Nadesan’s YouTube Channel.

Commenting on the song launch, Anumita Nadesan said, “Creating the track ‘Khwaab’ was a joyride in true sense. This song reflects on how life isn’t about the end goal but a story of your journey. It was lovely collaborating with Bhavi, she is such a talented creator who made the song even more lively. I’m super excited that Moj is fulfilling my khwaab of launching the most awaited track, I am hoping that the track will touch and connect millions of hearts.”

Commenting on her participation in the music video, Bhavi Chandiramani said, “I am extremely grateful to Moj for giving me a fantastic opportunity to be a part of such a music video by the very talented artist, Anumita. I started as a content creator, and now I think I am living ‘My Khwaab’. This song will resonate with anyone who is striving hard to achieve their dreams while enjoying the journey along with breaks on the way.”

Anumita Nadesan shot to fame after her Jashn-e-bahara cover went viral and the world started recreating content on her soothing vocals. Big Indie Bang, led by Raghav Meattle, is a new-age music accelerator program under the label Big Bang Music, dedicated to provide a platform for new artists and fresh sounds in independent music. Bhavi Chandiramani is a 23 year old, popular lifestyle creator on Moj with a follower base of 1.3 Million.