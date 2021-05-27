BIG FM Presents ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ With RJ Rockstar Rohit

Bengaluru: Through their unique content and thought-provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks of the country, is known to provide entertainment with a purpose and inspire its listeners. In line with their brand ideology, the radio network recently launched its latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit which celebrates the unrelenting and enterprising spirit of the Bengalureans. Known to regale some of the best personalities on air with his witty, dynamic, and relatable persona, fan’s favourite RJ Rockstar Rohit will build a connection with listeners by lauding the many aspects that prove why there is no other city like Bengaluru, also known as the Silicon Valley of India. The awe-inspiring show airs from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm every evening from Monday to Saturday.

The city of Bengaluru is known to be a melting pot of cultures. From delicious food and architecture heritage to being a hub for innovation and technology, it has carved a niche for itself as one of the most progressive cities in India. The rich arts and culture and the graciously warm people further set it apart. Through the show, Namma Super Bengaluru, BIG FM celebrates every aspect of the city that makes it Super! The show also features Super Bengalureans who have made the city and its people immensely proud. This includes entrepreneurs and innovators to local heroes who are bringing about a positive change in society through their work. The show will also celebrate and rejoice the various pride aspects as its features and sheds light on the city being the breeding ground for start-ups and putting India’s IT sector on the global map along with talking about its people who are extremely free-spirited, culturally rich, and enterprising.

Commenting on the show, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing and TWINK BIG, BIG FM said, “Bengaluru is one of the most diverse and inclusive cities in our country. It is the perfect confluence of modern advancements and traditional culture, coupled with the relentless spirit of the people. Through our new show Namma Super Bengaluru, we are celebrating everything that makes this flourishing city distinctive and welcoming. We are certain that RJ Rohit will engage and enthrall listeners with its relatable and localized content while also reinforcing a positive effect on people.”

Speaking about the show, RJ Rockstar Rohit said, “As a Bangalorean, I feel proud to be part of a show which commemorates the spirit of my home city and its people. I look forward to engaging with my audience with our culturally enhanced content and empower them through fascinating and inspirational conversations of our local superheroes along with various enriching interactions and contests. I would like to thank BIG FM for giving me the opportunity to entertain my listeners through this power-packed show.”

Furthermore, in the last few months, people from all walks of life are coming forward like never before to selflessly help the ones in need in whatever capacity they can. Namma Super Bengaluru is shining the spotlight on these local superheroes and the amazing work done by them. Adding to the listener engagement, the show will also feature celebrity interactions and a series of contests ensuring the listeners are hooked to the show. The show is being extensively promoted across social media platforms of BIG FM and its partner platforms. Keeping the ever-growing interest of the listeners in audio, the show is perfectly in sync with the brand’s philosophy of ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’.

So, tune in to BIG FM’s Bengaluru station, Monday-Saturday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm to engage, interact and listen to the inspiring stories of local superheroes.