Independent music has taken over the country like never before in the last few years. With its popularity amongst the listeners growing exponentially, independent artists have gone on to carve their own niche and fandom, that continues to scale new heights. Celebrating these acclaimed talents and their distinctive music, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has joined hands with Hungama Artist Aloud, the one-stop destination for commercial Independent content across languages, genres and talent, for their latest offering ‘The Blue Mic’. The show, which brings together two powerhouses from the music industry, will play an instrumental role in giving artists, bands and their fan base a platform where they celebrate Independent music. Starting 11th October, the show will air Monday-Friday from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

BIG FM has always believed in presenting a platform for artists, budding as well as established, to showcase their talent and reach out to a wide base of listeners spread across the nation. Catering to the millennials, Gen Z’s and the young-at-heart audience who will experience a perfect mix of sound, genre and style, The Blue Mic will present an ‘Artist of the Week’ bringing out the persona and talent of each selected artist. Each week, it will feature one exceptionally talented artist or band and delve into their journey, music, inspirations, passions, future plans, interactions, on-air jam sessions and requests from listeners. Building on to the excitement, each week will also end on a high note as every Saturday the ‘Artist of the Week’ will perform exclusively on BIG FM’s Facebook handle through their property BIG Café Online to entertain and engage with fans. The show will kickstart with Euphoria as the first band and will see many artists with their distinctive musical styles be part of the show.

Speaking about their latest offering, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said, “Over the last couple of years, Indian audiences have turned to independent music like never before and its loyal following is snowballing by the day. At BIG FM, presenting good music has always been at the core of our existence. We are glad to provide a platform for the renowned as well as budding talents through which they can showcase their passion and give our audience fresh content that they can enjoy. We are happy to partner with Hungama Artist Aloud, who share the same vision and create opportunities for independent artists to display their talent to those who will appreciate it the most.”

Adding on, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud, said, " Since its inception, Hungama Artist Aloud has envisioned creating a community for independent artists and their music to thrive. The idea is to promote indie talents globally and help them reach out to a diverse audience. Music is a language that connects all. Today, almost everyone we know takes solace in music to relieve their stress and anxiety. At a time like this where we are fighting a global pandemic, we feel it is the need of the hour to provide our young listeners with content that they like and enjoy. Independent music has been on the rise and we are thrilled to present these talented artists with a platform that takes them to further heights. We are happy to partner with BIG FM for giving these talents an expansive reach through their network and create a wider fan base and recognition for them.”

Speaking about the show, singer and Euphoria’s lead vocalist Palash Sen shared, "Having been so closely associated with independent music space over the years, I am glad to be a part of the show which celebrates independent music and artists. For someone who has always appreciated quality music and emerging talents, I'm delighted to see Big FM and Hungama Artist Aloud come together to curate a concept that leaves no stone unturned in giving independent artists a platform to showcase their talent. With new artists being discovered, it's great to see these talented voices get the opportunities that they deserve. I am sure listeners will instantly connect to the show as they explore fresh music."

The Blue Mic – An Initiative by BIG FM and Hungama Artist Aloud is the perfect platform to explore new music and enjoy your favourite artists & bands! It will witness the best of diverse singing talents coming together on a common platform to reach out to their ever-growing fan-base. Adding to the listener engagement, the show will not only be available on Hungama Play and Music in video format but also on-demand in podcast format across leading audio streaming platforms with each episode bringing out the highlights and key conversation pieces of an Artist’s weekly spotlight on radio. With a 360-degree campaign, the show will be extensively promoted across social media platforms of BIG FM and its partner platforms.