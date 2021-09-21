Bengaluru's Paru Gowda Wins Moj Superstar Hunt

Concluding its two month long nation-wide digital talent hunt, Moj, India’s number one short video app today announced Paru Gowda of Bangalore as MojSuperstar in the Acting category.

With hard work and sheer talent, Paru Gowda captivated everyone’s attention and cemented her place as a winner in the ‘Acting’ category. Besides gaining well-deserved recognition, Paru was awarded the prize money of Rs 5 lakhs.

Launched with a motive to discover remarkable talent from across the country, #MojSuperstarHunt invited creators to showcase their skills on the platform. Judged by famed choreographer-director, Remo D’Souza and hosted by Moj’s top influencer Awez Darbar, #MojSuperstarHunt has been one of the most successful digital talent hunts and received an overwhelming response from the creator ecosystem. Over 6.5 lakh creators participated in the biggest talent hunt, creating over 4.4 million pieces of content that got 37 billion video plays.

Speaking on the achievement, Paru Gowda, said “Acting and making videos for Moj was just a hobby till I participated in #MojSuperstarHunt and saw the immense support from my followers which motivated me to do better. It was my dream to be known in my city for acting and I am very happy to have achieved that. I can’t wait to upload more fun and drama on my Moj handle and entertain audiences.”

Commenting on the talent hunt, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director – Content Strategy and Operations, Moj said, “Through #MojSuperstarHunt, we wanted to empower and bring to the fore home-grown and undiscovered talent residing across the length and breadth of our country. The talent hunt received an overwhelming response and it was a rewarding experience to see all this fresh talent convene on our platform. All the finalists should be really proud of themselves for coming out and showcasing their talent to the world. The winners are a clear indicator of the amazing pool of talent we have in our country, and now on Moj.”