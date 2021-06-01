ARMYs in India Can Relish BTS Meal at McDonald's

We all know that the BTS meal has already been launched in a few foreign countries and in South Korea. But the best part about the BTS and McDonald's collab is that even Indian ARMYs can relish this meal as well.

Even when you are not an Army, it has hard to say that you have never heard of BTS. This 7-member boyband is a global phenomenon. Fans are really passionate about the group and the content they put out. Their albums, concert tours, merch and just about anything that the band releases is sold out in minutes, so it comes as no surprise that cars were lining outside the drive-through when the BTS meal was first launched in the USA.

The special BTS meal will now be available in India as well. Starting with North and East India on June 1, and South and West India on June 4. The meal comes with 10 pieces of chicken nuggets, fries, coke and two dips (Cajun and sweet chilli sauce).

“No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to order at McDonald's - even international superstars like BTS. This band is truly a global phenomenon with a fan base that knows no borders, and we couldn't be more excited to bring the BTS Meal to our customers in India,” shared the Chief Operating Officer of McDonald's India, Rajeev Ranjan.

BTS x McDonald's collab was first announced on April 19. Their tweet went viral in no time. A lot of pictures and advertisement video was released that was shot exclusively for the collab. This is being termed as one of the best collabs that McDonald's had as their previous ones including J Balvin and Travis Scott meals weren’t available, globally.

Well, it is not just about the meal with this collab as McDonald's released limited-edition merch which includes hoodies, t-shirts, bathrobes, keychain and socks, all inspired by BTS and colour 'Purple.’ It is available on Weverse shop for purchase.

Indian ARMYs, you can get your meal by ordering it on the McDonald's app. The dine-in or takeout option will be available depending on the state and its situation.