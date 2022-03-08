ARMY Reaction to BTS Concert at Machine Gun Kelly-Megan Fox Wedding?

Is there any need to give an introduction to BTS members? Obviously, a big No. They are very famous and they enjoy an incredible fan following. Now, the news is that Machine Gun Kelly wants the popular K-pop group to perform at his wedding. Machine Gun Kelly is engaged to Megan Fox and the couple is currently planning their wedding ceremony. Recently, he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he spoke about Megan and even expressed his wish of having a BTS perform at the wedding.

On the show, Machine Gun Kelly was asked a question on which band he would want to perform at this wedding. According to the reports, MGK said, "Which boy-band am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, NSYNC. But which boy-band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS." He further stated that "I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were like stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come."

One of Tweet reads, "Hello, this is BTS' manager. I regret to inform you that BTS won't be able to perform at MGK's wedding. The group is currently preparing for their Permission to Dance: On Stage-Seoul which will happen in a few days. Moreover, the group's schedule is also full."

We all know that BTS members are quite busy with their upcoming events. BTS members are going to perform on stage with Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul this week. The concert is going to take place over four days. Later, the group will go to the US for a four-day concert in Las Vegas.