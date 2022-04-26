ARMY Funny Memes Over BTS-Snoop Dogg Collaboration

By Shyamala Tulasi

It is confirmed that Snoop Dogg is all set to collaborate with the Korean Pop band, BTS. The rapper appeared to confirm the exciting news and K-pop and BTS ARMY can't contain their excitement. After much speculation, it is highly likely that the Bangtan Boys and singer Snoop Dogg would team up to record.

Snoop Dogg appeared on the Mogul Talk podcast last year, Snoop Dogg revealed that the South Korean boy band BTS reached out to him for collaboration. Three months later, it’s official.

On March 25th, Snoop told The A.V. Club: “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official, like a referee with a whistle.

"I love the entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s a vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

The rapper then went on to elaborate on how “they make good music”.

As exciting as it sounds, two legendary music sensations pairing up together to create records. Still, some fans have thought of it as “unexpected”.

As soon as the news was confirmed, social media exploded with memes. Here are some of the best tweets from BTS’ ARMY.

ARMY’s never losing their sense of humour when it comes to guessing the titles of songs.

