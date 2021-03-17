Army Calls Out Grammys' Blatant Use of BTS For Ratings

It has been two days since the 2021 Grammys came to an end but the disappointment is still there. The fact that BTS was used for views and clout but were not rewarded with at least a proper win is what has angered their fans the most.

The 2021 Grammys was held on March 14 and it was to be the biggest event of the year as people generally wait for this award night. But over the past few years, Grammys have lost relevance and respect as they refuse to give the award to the deserving ones. It is nothing new that the POC people or artists coming from foreign countries have been sidelined by the Grammys. They have been using the power of these artists for views and never rewarded them. But what comes as a shock is that they are not even trying to be discrete about it.

Well, the latest example is the South Korean boyband BTS. Even if you are not a part of the BTS ARMY, you would still have heard about this group as they have become a global sensation now. Everybody knows that BTS involvement in something or their presence in an award show attracts millions of ARMYs. The fans wait hours even if it means watching the entire award show only for a 3-minute performance of their favourite group.

This is exactly what the Recording Academy did. They nominated BTS in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category and got their fandom excited. As ‘Dynamite’ was a global hit and broke more records when compared to other nominated songs in that category, it was everybody’s guess that BTS would be taking the award, home. But that didn’t happen. It is commendable that BTS took the loss with such grace.

What’s even worse is that Grammys included the announcement for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category in the Pre-Show and BTS performance in the main show. They knew exactly what they were dong. They very obviously tried to milk BTS’ popularity and use it to their advantage. People saw right through it. With every commercial break, the very funny “Coming Up next: BTS” was a pure lie. Putting their performance in the end yet showing the Coming up BTS sign every time was a very open attempt at getting the ARMYS to stay hooked to the award show. Their attempt failed as this year Grammys had one of the lowest viewership of all time.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that BTS’ fans were not happy about it. They sat through the 3-hour long pre-show and then the almost 4-hour main event just to see their favourite artists get used for ratings and views. The Grammys were called out for what they did as “Scammys” started trending online.

The disappointing fact is that almost every western award show has done this. They will invite BTS for a performance and will place the act towards the end while keeping the Army in anticipation. All this and they wouldn’t even nominate them in major categories.

Listen to Eminem for he speaks the truth and nothing but the truth #scammys pic.twitter.com/jDzOt3WuI7 — ✨ ᴮᴱStarfish⁷ ✨ FUCK THE GRAMMYS (@ChimChim0108) March 16, 2021

Me on the #scammys livestream right after the results 🤡 pic.twitter.com/H1a9aAaYxI — ✜ 𝑻𝑹𝑼 ➐ ᴮᴱ (@TheRealestUkae) March 16, 2021

Dynamite deserve to win y'all cant change my mind, y'all can't argue with me with numbers cause I know how to count.#scammys #Scammys2021 pic.twitter.com/QQLPZI2xRH — Sou (@Sou875_) March 15, 2021

MY HEART IS BROKEN NOT BECAUSE THEY DID NOT WON BUT BECAUSE THEY COULDN'T HIDE THEIR FEELINGS BUT STILL THEY WERE TRYING SOO MUCH TO COMFORT US 😭😭💜#scammys pic.twitter.com/TcuiVXty6C — ℓσνє уσυяѕєℓƒ✨💜 (@0613_dearestbts) March 15, 2021