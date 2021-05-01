Army Apart, BTS Music Melts Amul Butter Too: Have You Seen Their Latest Ad Yet?

As we all know, Amul has been releasing their ‘Topical’ under which they make a short statement regarding a topic. This could be anything, either political, entertainment or a tribute to someone. This time the Amul topical was a bit special and different as this time it featured the global hit boyband, BTS.

In this Topical, the Amul girl can be seen serving Bread and Butter to the BTS members. The picture was shared on multiple sites and newspapers. On Instagram, it said, “#Amul Topical: Korean band announces single ‘Butter’!” The tagline was “BeaTS other butter and K-pop it onto bread.”

It was a fun ad that caught the attention of many, especially the BTS ARMY. When the band announced their new single, ‘Butter,’ there were jokes related to BTS and Amul’s collaboration. Now that it has finally happened, the Indian fans are happy about it. BTS has gained worldwide popularity but seeing them feature on such local ads reminds us that they have now become a household name.

Talking about what the ad was referring to, it is in relation to the next single that BTS is set to release. HYBE (BigHit) shared a teaser logo for the new single titled ‘Butter’ to be released on May 21. The timing is 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). This song comes well in time for the Billboard Music Awards. We can surely expect BTS to perform the comeback stage of ‘Butter’ on BBMAs.

The anticipation with ‘Butter’ is really high. This song is expected to break many records just like Dynamite which was released in August and is still charting on BB Hot 100 chart. BTS also became the first Korean act to be nominated for a Grammys in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Will ‘Butter’ become the band’s fourth No.1 entry to BB100, is to be seen. Wait till May 21st is a long one. Till then, here is the link to pre-save the song.