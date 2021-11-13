Arijit Singh's Tera Hua a Melodious Treat to Music Lovers

The nip in the air, festive spirit, and everything happy all around seems to be a perfect setting for a romantic song. Singing sensation Arijit Singh gives fans a musical treat with Sony Music’s Tera Hua. KunaalVermaa’s words,Akull’s composition and voiced by Arijit Singhis all set to rule hearts and musical charts this season. Featuring actors Amol Parashar and Smriti Kalra, Tera Hua is a part of the forthcoming film Cash.

Love is an emotion that binds us together. Tera Hua celebrates pure love which enlightens our world. Addressing his beloved, the lover in the song is trying to express his true feelings for her through beautiful lyrics, imagery, and melody. A song that listeners are going to groove for a long time, Tera Huaenlightens the magic of Arijit, as his soothing voice, once again croon a soul-stirring track. The song, undoubtedly,is a complete package and will definitely hold a permanent place in the playlist. Don’t miss this one!

Commenting about the song Tera Hua, Arijit Singh says,“Love songs have no season and ‘’Tera Hua’ is a beautiful track.”

Speaking about the song, Akull, the music composer, said, “Tera Hua is decorated with words that seek to bring out the sensitive and empathetic perspective of a lover. The song weaves together Arijit's smooth vocals to give one the feel of a romance that will be a hallmark for this generation. I am sure that audiences will enjoy this song as much I did while composing and feel honoured that a singing sensation of Arijit’s ilk has sung my first-ever Bollywood composition.’’

Sharing his thoughts about the film and the track, ProducerVishesh Bhatt commented, “While Cash highlights a fascinating story of a rookie entrepreneur on the lookout to make it big in life, This film has got a perfect mix of director’s vision blended with sincere performances by the cast. This is where Cash ticks all the right boxes. I think this is the finest film I could gift my audience. As far as Tera Hua goes, just like in every film I’ve given to the audiences over years, listeners will find a song that will instantly connect with them and remain on their favourite playlist for years to come. Arijit, my friend, like always, has given his very best to this song and I do not doubt that it will trend not just in India but across the world and will appeal to all age groups.Also proud to present a talented young composer, Akull who has created this soulful melody.”

Produced by Sony Music, Tera Hua is just one of the four beautiful tracks from Cash. The other songs in the album includes Baaki Nacho (written and composed by Vayu; sung by IP Singh and Yashika Sikka), Lag Gayi (composed by Gourov-Roshin and penned by Rajesh Manthan; sung by Yasser Desai) and Me & U (composed by Denny and written by Yash Narvekar; Denny; KanicaParab Bhatt; sing by Denny, Benny Dayal and Nikhita Gandhi).

For the uninitiated, Cash is centred around demonetization, and its effect on a particular group of people who try to operate a business of converting the (now illegal) cash notes to legal currency. The trailer of the film is already out and has been garnering positive feedback. The movie is expected to release on 19th November, while the entire album with all the four songs goes live on November 18. Stay tuned!

