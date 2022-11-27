Arijit Singh Concert Ticket Price Runs Into Lakhs!

Arijit Singh has won millions of hearts ever since his debut and has become one of the biggest names in the music industry. In fact, it's almost impossible for a hit movie to not have an Arijit Singh song.

Apart from garnering love from fans, the hitmaker has also made a fortune with his heartfelt songs. Not just the movies, Arijit also gets a chunk from his live gigs around the globe. Not to mention, the singer also made it to the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list.

Given the mammoth scale of his popularity, it’s easy for those organizing his shows and concerts to sell tickets at a higher price. However, his latest gig has the ticket price going up to a whopping Rs 16 lakh, which has left even the most loyal fans baffled.

Singh will be performing a concert at Pune’s The Mills in January next year.

The price for the standing area starts at Rs 999 and goes up to Rs 16 lakh for the premium lounges in the arena.

As per a Twitter user, the Premium Lounge 1 which costs Rs 16 lakh, accommodates 40 people along with unlimited food (3 veg, 3 non-veg starters, 2 veg, 2 non-veg main courses, and 1 international dessert), premium liquor as well as beer.

Arijit is the recipient of one National Award and six Filmfare Awards. He is often cited as one of the best singers of all time in the Indian music industry and has established a huge fan base throughout South Asia, predominantly in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. He is also known as the "King of playback singing".

He began his career when he participated in the contemporary reality show, 'Fame Gurukul' in 2005 but got widespread recognition post the release of his songs 'Tum Hi Ho' and 'Chahun Main Ya Naa' in 2013.

Courtesy: FPJ