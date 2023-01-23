Are you the next Telugu Indian Idol? Participate in Auditions

Hyderabad: Since its inception, aha has always aimed to provide its viewers with cutting-edge and entertaining content. The digital streaming platform has presented several enthralling originals, world digital premieres, and clutter-breaking reality shows. Adding to its list of unique and entertaining recent launches, the local OTT platform is set to bring back the most loved singing reality show across Telugu states in a brand-new avatar – 'Telugu Indian Idol 2'. The new season promises to discover and nurture the most talented singers of the Telugu-speaking states. The show's first edition received an overwhelming response as it perfectly hit the right chord with the audience, making Telugu Indian Idol a blockbuster hit after its launch. Taking the legacy forward of celebrating the music, this time around, the show will be grander and more exciting than ever!

The show was announced on India’s biggest talk show – Unstoppable 2 with NBK, The first season saw SS Thaman, Nithya Menon and Kartheek as the judges, besides BVK Vagdevi taking the trophy home while Srinivas and Vaishnavi stood as first and second runners-up respectively.

With the participants ages between 16 – 30, the show is set to cast a melodious spell on the audience as they spotlight the singing prodigies from the undiscovered corners of the Telugu states. Telugu Indian Idol aura has started spreading to various cities with the season 1! Continuing the journey, auditions for season 2 will take place Hyderabad on 29th January at St. George Grammar High School, Basheer Bagh. Calling all the energetic, spirited, and talented singers to give their best shot.

Are you the next Telugu Indian Idol? Be sure to participate in the auditions and get ready to become the next Telugu Indian Idol!