All Songs From Taylor Swift's Midnights Album in Billboard Top 10

Taylor Swift has broken all records on Billboard with her new Album “Midnights”.

Taylor Swift scored one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of Billboard, she has become the first artist to claim the top 10 positions on Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

All the songs from Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights are in the top 10 of Billboard, which made Taylor swift surpass Drake, who topped with 9 songs in September 2021.

Also, Midnights became the first album ever with as many as 10 Hot 100 top 10s, besting the nine from Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in 2021.

The 10 songs listed in the top 10 list of Billboard:

Rank, Title: Streams / Airplay Audience / Sales:

No. 1, “Anti-Hero”: 59.7 million streams / 32 million in airplay audience / 13,500 sold

No. 2, “Lavender Haze”: 41.4 million / 2.4 million / 2,800

No. 3, “Maroon”: 37.6 million / 471,000 / 2,900

No. 4, “Snow on the Beach,“ feat. Lana Del Rey: 37.2 million / 615,000 / 2,600

No. 5, “Midnight Rain”: 36.9 million / 449,000 / 2,200

No. 6, “Bejeweled”: 35.5 million / 1.6 million / 16,100

No. 7, “Question…?”: 31 million / 425,000 / 21,400

No. 8, “You’re on Your Own, Kid”: 34.1 million / 498,000 / 1,500

No. 9, “Karma”: 33 million / 1.9 million / 3,400

No. 10, “Vigilante Shit”: 32.2 million / 424,000 / 6,400