September 20, 2022

AP Assembly Sessions: Senior legislator Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy of the ruling YSR Congress Party was unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday. Speaking after taking charge of the new post, the Deputy Speaker said that TDP floor leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has told me that I should have no connection with any political party and like he said I will conduct myself without any prejudice in the House.