Aha Launches Telugu Indian Idol 2 with a Spectacular Singing Marathon

Hyderabad: Get ready to witness the grandeur of music as aha's much-awaited reality show, 'Telugu Indian Idol 2', is all set to launch tonight at 7 PM. With the spectacular success of its previous season, the show promises to take the audience on a journey of soulful singing and heart-touching performances.

In order to add more zing to the launch, aha, the 100% local OTT platform, pulled out all the stops and organized a special singing marathon at the iconic Prasad Labs. The marathon, which lasted for a whopping five hours, was conducted by none other than the legendary music teacher of Tollywood, Guru Ramachari, along with his Little Musicians academy singers.

The event was a musical extravaganza that captivated the hearts and souls of the many attendees. The marathon showcased the sheer talent and dedication of the young singers, who left the audience spellbound with their performances. The event was an ode to the power of music, and the way it can touch and move people in the most profound ways.

Speaking about the Grand Launch event, Guru Ramachari said, "Telugu Indian Idol has proved to be a game changer in music. We witnessed some extraordinary talent in its first season, and I am thrilled to be associated with this show. I was elated to see some of my students perform in the first season, and I am eagerly waiting to see them, and many more talented singers introduced to the industry this season. As a mentor and teacher, it's always exciting to see young talent come forward and showcase their skills. With dedication and hard work, every aspiring singer can achieve their dreams, and I hope Telugu Indian Idol 2 will provide a perfect stage for these aspiring singers to shine and make their mark in the industry."

With this unique and ground-breaking initiative, aha has proved once again that it is not just a platform for entertainment, but a platform that celebrates the rich cultural heritage and artistic talent of the Telugu-speaking people.

Get ready to witness a musical revolution like never before, as Telugu Indian Idol 2 hits your screens tonight at 7 PM.