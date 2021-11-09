After Yohani, Indo-Canadian Singing Sensation AP Dhillon

No one delivers the best on-ground event experience quite like Supermoon. Being the best in the business, the property continues to garner massive participation amongst music fans as they bring them up-close and personal to some of the biggest stars/singing sensations from all around the world, that include Russell Peters, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, B Praak, Raftaar, Lisa Mishra to name a few. Fans of Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani were recently treated to a power-packed performance by the artist at the recently held Supermoon #NowTrending, it’s time for another superstar to make audiences go wild. The wait is over for all the Punjabi rap aficionados as Supermoon brings to you the singing sensation behind the groovy ‘Brown Munde’ song—AP Dhillon, live in a tri-city tour as part of the singer’s ‘The Takeover Tour’ for India. The Indo-Canadian singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer is all set to deliver three high-octane live performances at ZEE Live’s Supermoon ft. AP Dhillon -The Takeover Tour, in November 2021 as part of his debut India tour. The tri-city tour will commence at Gurugram on 24th November, moving to Hyderabad on 26th November followed by Goa on 28th November 2021.

At each of these performances, fans will witness pure music magic as AP Dhillon shares the stage with fellow artists Gurinder Gill, G Minxr and Shinda Kahlon, performing their hit songs. With this announcement, the stage is set for music fans across the country to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience featuring a worldwide phenomenon who continues to make waves in the music industry and regale fans with power-packed performances on his hit numbers Brown Munde, Insane, Ma Belle, Takeover, Excuses, Toxic across multiple cities. Along with entertainment, ZEE Live shall ensure a safe environment for you following the utmost standards of safety and hygiene.

Tickets for this eagerly awaited experience will be available on BookMyShow.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming event, Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Business Officer, ZEE Live said, “Supermoon is India’s one of biggest music and comic touring brand. Our ambition was clear when we coined the thought — the country does not have a mega brand that focuses on touring the world’s most iconic trending artistes. Over 70 performers including Russell Peters, Raftaar, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, B Praak and most recently the Sri Lankan sensation Yohani have toured under Supermoon in the past. With AP Dhillon and his band delivering hits such as Brown Munde, etc., taking the music world by storm, there was no way we would not tour them with Supermoon. Audiences in Gurugram, Hyderabad and Goa are going to have the safest and memorable comeback gigs. I think the global desi sound that this band puts out elevates a concert experience. I have to say with The Takeover Tour have been the most professional representation an artiste of this stature can have, and it has been a joy partnering with them for Supermoon.”

The singer, who has rocked the internet with his superhit blockbuster track ‘Brown Munde’ garnering more than 381M views worldwide, debuted his career with the solo song Fake, labelled Run-Up Records in 2019 and enjoys an ever-growing stardom that only a few can imagine. The Punjabi legend got his fame with his single, Deadly in 2020, which peaked at #11 on the UK Asian Music Chart. Since then, he has gone on to see a majority of his songs such as Dropout, Majhail, top the UK Asian and Punjabi Music Charts.