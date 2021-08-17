After MMS Leak, Trisha Kar Madhu's Latest Bhojpuri Song Jokhal Hawe Balamua Viral

In the Bhojpuri music industry, Trish Kar Madhu has made a place in the hearts of people with her performance.

However, she recently shot to limelight because of her MMS that went viral recently. It is known that her private conversation with her boyfriend was leaked much to her distress.

And now, Trisha Kar Madhu is back in the news. A new song featuring her is topping the charts and making waves in the world of music. This song has been sung by Ankush Raja, who has delivered several superhit Bhojpuri songs.

This song of Ankush Raja is being liked a lot by the Bhojpuri audience. The title of the song is Jokhal Hawe Mor Balamua. Trisha kar Madhu has done a great dance in the video of this song which is being much talked about.

This video of her gone viral and garnered much love from fans. This Bhojpuri video has gone viral within a few hours of its release. The song is written by Garda Siyadih and composed by Roshan Singh.

Have a look at the song...