ABBA Comeback Album Voyage Concert: Check Date, Venue

For those who grew up listening to the Swedish pop group of the 70’s- the ABBA band, here’s some good news! The band will be releasing its first new music album after four decades and they are going to have a concert performance that will see the quartet going entirely digital.

Their album titled "Voyage," will be released on November 5th which is a follow-up to 1981's "The Visitors," which was the swan song of the Swedish supergroup.

They have recorded 10 songs in total and the virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27, 2022, exactly 40 years after their last break in the spring of 1982.

The group has been creating the live show with George Lucas' special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.

Fans will get to see their virtual versions of themselves which go beyond holograms

Apparently, the band comprising Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad sang and played together for hours every day for weeks, using motion capture and other techniques to create the 22-song, approximately 90-minute show.

They will be seen in leotards with dots or little things on them and with dots in their faces and helmets with cameras

The show will come 50 years after the founding of the group ABBA whose name is an acronym of the first names of its members, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Ulvaeus and Andersson.

Last week the group launched a website with the title " ABBA Voyage," making the new announcement.

“ We are on our way back! Thank you for waiting. ABBA Voyage is the concert we've always wanted to perform for our fans. The journey is about to begin! Pre-order ABBA’s new album ‘Voyage’, out 5th, November, for access to the exclusive ticket pre-sales, they tweeted in the new Twitter account created in the ABBA Voyage name.