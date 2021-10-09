Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Kumar Sanu Kick Start Navratri Season In Style With Sony Music India’s Latest Track Saawariya

Known for crooning most of the iconic party numbers in recent times, DJ Waley Babu Girl, Aastha Gill, in association with Sony Music India, drops a fresh new single Saawariya today that also features recent popular reality show winner, heartthrob and television actor, Arjun Bijlani. Joining them in the celebration is legendary singer and music maestro from the 90s, Kumar Sanu, who Aastha will be singing alongside with for the first time. A desi dance number with a celebratory vibe, Saawariya is all set to make it to the top of all chartbusters lists and become the ultimate festive song.

Released by Sony Music India, the music video has been shot against the festive backdrop of the Navratri celebrations where audiences will see the dashing Arjun Bijlani and Aastha Gill showing off some impressive dance moves. Anticipated as one of the biggest singles of the year, the music video features a grand cast of over 100 dancers recreating a festive dandiya night.The song is choreographed by Bollywood’s celebrated choreographer, Adil Shaikh.

Excited about the release, Aastha Gill says,“Saawariya is not just a festive number but is a celebration. Right from the set to dance to the colours and lighting, audiences will witness the grandness of the song in this video. I am so grateful to have an opportunity to collaborate with the iconic Sanu Da and off course to shoot with my dear friend Arjun Bijlani who will definitely make the audiences fall in love with him with his charm and charisma. I had a fantastic time working on this song and can't wait to share it with the world.”

Sharing his experience of collaborating with Aastha for the song, Arjun Bijlani added,“It's been a blast collaborating with Aastha on this one. We had decided we'll do something together when we were shooting together for KKK and the moment I heard Saawariya, I knew I wanted to do this! It’s such a catchy number and very different from anything that I have done before. It's bright, it's happy and I'm sure it'll have everyone dancing & celebrating through the festive season!"

On the new song,Legendary Singer Mr.Kumar Sanu said,“The song Saawariya is very different from my previous songs. I think no one would have thought of bringing me and Aastha Gill together for a festive number and now this unique pairing is all set to deliver a unique, gala song, that’s full of masti, to our audience. Happy festive season to everyone, I hope aap sabhi ko humara gaana acha laga.”

