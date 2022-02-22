6 Events at The National Centre for the Performing Arts to Watch Out For

Here's the specially curated line-up of events for art lovers, ranging of events from Theatre, Western Classical Music and Hindustani Classical Music.

Swan Lake

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: Tuesday, 22nd February – 6pm

Tickets: ₹450/- (Members) & ₹500/- (Public)

Lured to the banks of a mysterious lake by his alter-ego, the Evil Genius, Prince Siegfried encounters the most beautiful swan, Odette and swears his love to her. At the castle, prospective brides try to entertain the distracted Prince, but it is the ravishing swan Odile who threatens the promise Siegfried made to Odette. The legend of the enigmatic swan-woman set to Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece of a score is ballet’s most beloved production in the classical canon. The Bolshoi Ballet’s Swan Lake exemplifies the dramatic tension and heart-stopping beauty of motion with prima ballerina Olga Smirnova leading the cast, as sensational as the black swan as she is poignant as white swan.

Skylight

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: Wednesday, 23rd February – 6.00 pm

Tickets: ₹450/- (Members) & ₹500/- (Public)

Bill Nighy (Love Actually, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Carey Mulligan (Inside Llewyn Davis, The Great Gatsby) feature in the highly anticipated production of David Hare’s Skylight, directed by Stephen Daldry (The Audience), broadcast from the West End by National Theatre Live.

Hollywood Jazz Night

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: Friday, 25th February – 7pm

Tickets: ₹675/- & ₹450/- (Members) & ₹750/- & ₹500/- (Public)

The KK Collective brings to the NCPA a rare experience that is not to be missed. The undeniable sounds of jazz, soul, funk and R&B will dominate the evening of this much awaited show, as the band brings to you a night of Hollywood jazz hits through the decades. Komal Kuwadekar, along with her eminent jazz band, will take you on a journey with her soulful voice through an exciting set list from Hollywood movies, James Bond theme songs to Disney classics and some spectacular originals. Here is an opportunity to catch this fantastic band on the music scene.

SOI Chamber Orchestra

Venue: Tata Theatre

Date: Friday, 25th February – 7pm

Tickets: ₹900, ₹600/- & ₹375/- (Members) & ₹1200, ₹800/- & ₹500/- (Public)

The SOI Chamber Orchestra performs a programme featuring one of Mozart’s most popular works, Eine kleine Nachtmusik, or “A Little Night Music”, the opening of which is one of the most recognisable themes in western classical repertoire. The programme will also include works by Schubert, Bach, Paganini, Shostakovich, and more.

CITI-NCPA Aadi Anant featuring T. M. Krishna

Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Date: Saturday, 26th February – 6.30pm

Tickets: ₹375, ₹300/- & ₹240/- (Members) & ₹1500, ₹500/-, ₹400/- & ₹320/- (Public)

Featuring T. M. Krishna (vocal), supported by Akkarai Subhalakshmi (violin), Praveen Sparsh (mridangam), and Anirudh Athreya (kanjira). Unhinged from the conventional performative obligations, this recital will mainly focus on the aspect of improvisation, which is at the heart of Indian art music traditions. Based on instinctive responses to each other’s musical ideas, the recital is expected to be a free-flowing exchange between the artistes.

CITI-NCPA Aadi Anant featuring Shantanu Moitra

Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Date: Sunday, 27th February – 5.30pm

Tickets: ₹1125, ₹900/- & ₹375/- (Members) & ₹1500, ₹1200/-, ₹800/- & ₹500/- (Public)

The event is conceptualised and led by Shantanu Moitra, the renowned music composer known for his many landmark bollywood films including Parineeta, 3-Idiots, and Madras Cafe. With a conviction that undertaking a journey is all you need to do, in order to learn more about the world and yourself, Shantanu strives to “see” a country by experiencing its music and also the reverse, i.e., having experienced the grandeur of the land, create more music.