2022 Genie Music Awards Nominations

Genie Music’s annual awards show will return this year in its first offline event since 2019. This year’s event will be held on November 8 in Incheon and will recognize music released between October 1, 2021, and October 5, 2022.

Artist of the Year

• Kim Ho Joong

• SEVENTEEN

• PSY

• IU

• Lee Chan Won

• Lim Young Woong

• Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

• IVE

• NCT DREAM

• (G)I-DLE

Song of the Year

• BIGBANG – “Still Life”

• Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues, Our Life”

• Big Naughty – “Beyond Love” featuring 10cm

• MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok – “Drunken Confession”

• BE’O – “Counting Stars”

• Red Velvet – “Feel My Rhythm”

• IVE – “LOVE DIVE”

• IU – “Strawberry Moon”

• PSY – “That That” featuring BTS’ Suga

• (G)I-DLE – “TOMBOY”

Album of the Year

• PSY – “PSY 9th”

• BLACKPINK – “BORN PINK”

• NCT DREAM – “Glitch Mode”

• (G)I-DLE – “I NEVER DIE”

• Kim Young Woong – “Im Hero”

• Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – “INVU”

• Kim Ho Joong – “Panorama”

• BTS – “Proof”

• SEVENTEEN – “Face the Sun”

• Red Velvet – “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm”

Genie Music Popularity Award

• BE’O

• (G)I-DLE

• IU

• IVE

• Kim Ho Joong

• Lee Chan Won

• Lim Young Woong

• NCT DREAM

• PSY

• SEVENTEEN

• Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

Best Boy Group

• BIGBANG

• BTS

• NCT DREAM

• SEVENTEEN

• Stray Kids

Best Girl Group

• (G)I-DLE

• aespa

• BLACKPINK

• IVE

• Red Velvet

Best Male Solo Artist

• Lim Young Woong

• Kim Ho Joong

• PSY

• BE’O

• Lee Chan Won

Best Female Solo Artist

• IU

• Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

• TWICE’s Nayeon

• Choi Ye Na

• Kassy

Best Male Rookie Award

• ATBO

• TEMPEST

• TNX

• Xdinary Heroes

• YOUNITE

Best Female Rookie Award

• IVE

• LE SSERAFIM

• NewJeans

• NMIXX

• Kep1er

Best Male Performance Award

• ENHYPEN

• NCT DREAM

• SEVENTEEN

• Stray Kids

• THE BOYZ

Best Female Performance Award

• aespa

• BLACKPINK

• (G)I-DLE

• Red Velvet

• TWICE