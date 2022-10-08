2022 Genie Music Awards Nominations

Oct 08, 2022, 13:01 IST
- Sakshi Post

Genie Music’s annual awards show will return this year in its first offline event since 2019. This year’s event will be held on November 8 in Incheon and will recognize music released between October 1, 2021, and October 5, 2022.

Artist of the Year

•    Kim Ho Joong
•    SEVENTEEN
•    PSY
•    IU
•    Lee Chan Won
•    Lim Young Woong
•    Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
•    IVE
•    NCT DREAM
•    (G)I-DLE

Song of the Year

•    BIGBANG – “Still Life”
•    Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues, Our Life”
•    Big Naughty – “Beyond Love” featuring 10cm
•    MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok – “Drunken Confession”
•    BE’O – “Counting Stars”
•    Red Velvet – “Feel My Rhythm”
•    IVE – “LOVE DIVE”
•    IU – “Strawberry Moon”
•    PSY – “That That” featuring BTS’ Suga
•    (G)I-DLE – “TOMBOY”

Album of the Year

•    PSY – “PSY 9th”
•    BLACKPINK – “BORN PINK”
•    NCT DREAM – “Glitch Mode”
•    (G)I-DLE – “I NEVER DIE”
•    Kim Young Woong – “Im Hero”
•    Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – “INVU”
•    Kim Ho Joong – “Panorama”
•    BTS – “Proof”
•    SEVENTEEN – “Face the Sun”
•    Red Velvet – “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm”

Genie Music Popularity Award

•    BE’O
•    (G)I-DLE
•    IU
•    IVE
•    Kim Ho Joong
•    Lee Chan Won
•    Lim Young Woong
•    NCT DREAM
•    PSY
•    SEVENTEEN
•    Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

Best Boy Group

•    BIGBANG
•    BTS
•    NCT DREAM
•    SEVENTEEN
•    Stray Kids

Best Girl Group

•    (G)I-DLE
•    aespa
•    BLACKPINK
•    IVE
•    Red Velvet

Best Male Solo Artist

•    Lim Young Woong
•    Kim Ho Joong
•    PSY
•    BE’O
•    Lee Chan Won

Best Female Solo Artist

•    IU
•    Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
•    TWICE’s Nayeon
•    Choi Ye Na
•    Kassy

Best Male Rookie Award

•    ATBO
•    TEMPEST
•    TNX
•    Xdinary Heroes
•    YOUNITE

Best Female Rookie Award

•    IVE
•    LE SSERAFIM
•    NewJeans
•    NMIXX
•    Kep1er

Best Male Performance Award

•    ENHYPEN
•    NCT DREAM
•    SEVENTEEN
•    Stray Kids
•    THE BOYZ

Best Female Performance Award

•    aespa
•    BLACKPINK
•    (G)I-DLE
•    Red Velvet
•    TWICE


Read More:

Tags: 
2022 Genie Music Awards Nominations
Genie Music Awards
Genie Music Awards 2022
Advertisement
Back to Top