2022 Genie Music Awards Nominations
Genie Music’s annual awards show will return this year in its first offline event since 2019. This year’s event will be held on November 8 in Incheon and will recognize music released between October 1, 2021, and October 5, 2022.
Artist of the Year
• Kim Ho Joong
• SEVENTEEN
• PSY
• IU
• Lee Chan Won
• Lim Young Woong
• Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
• IVE
• NCT DREAM
• (G)I-DLE
Song of the Year
• BIGBANG – “Still Life”
• Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues, Our Life”
• Big Naughty – “Beyond Love” featuring 10cm
• MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok – “Drunken Confession”
• BE’O – “Counting Stars”
• Red Velvet – “Feel My Rhythm”
• IVE – “LOVE DIVE”
• IU – “Strawberry Moon”
• PSY – “That That” featuring BTS’ Suga
• (G)I-DLE – “TOMBOY”
Album of the Year
• PSY – “PSY 9th”
• BLACKPINK – “BORN PINK”
• NCT DREAM – “Glitch Mode”
• (G)I-DLE – “I NEVER DIE”
• Kim Young Woong – “Im Hero”
• Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – “INVU”
• Kim Ho Joong – “Panorama”
• BTS – “Proof”
• SEVENTEEN – “Face the Sun”
• Red Velvet – “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm”
Genie Music Popularity Award
• BE’O
• (G)I-DLE
• IU
• IVE
• Kim Ho Joong
• Lee Chan Won
• Lim Young Woong
• NCT DREAM
• PSY
• SEVENTEEN
• Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
Best Boy Group
• BIGBANG
• BTS
• NCT DREAM
• SEVENTEEN
• Stray Kids
Best Girl Group
• (G)I-DLE
• aespa
• BLACKPINK
• IVE
• Red Velvet
Best Male Solo Artist
• Lim Young Woong
• Kim Ho Joong
• PSY
• BE’O
• Lee Chan Won
Best Female Solo Artist
• IU
• Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
• TWICE’s Nayeon
• Choi Ye Na
• Kassy
Best Male Rookie Award
• ATBO
• TEMPEST
• TNX
• Xdinary Heroes
• YOUNITE
Best Female Rookie Award
• IVE
• LE SSERAFIM
• NewJeans
• NMIXX
• Kep1er
Best Male Performance Award
• ENHYPEN
• NCT DREAM
• SEVENTEEN
• Stray Kids
• THE BOYZ
Best Female Performance Award
• aespa
• BLACKPINK
• (G)I-DLE
• Red Velvet
• TWICE