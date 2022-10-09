2022 The Fact Music Awards Winners List

On October 8, 2022 The fact Music awards took place. Jun Hyun Moo and Seohyun hosted the awards ceremony that took place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. The ceremony took place in person for the first time in a while but fans could also watch the show online through live streaming platforms.

Here is the list of winners of the 2022 TMA:

Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS

Best Performer: NCT Dream, ATEEZ

Artist of the Year (Bonsang): TREASURE, TXT, ITZY, Psy, IVE, ATEEZ, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, Lim Young Woong, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, BTS

Hot Stage of the Year: Psy

Next Leader: NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, IVE

Hottest: TNX, Kep1er

Worldwide Icon: NCT Dream

Listener’s Choice: NCT Dream

Fan N Star Four Star Award: Stray Kids

Fan N Star Angel and Star Award: Kim Ho Joong, Young Tak, Lim Young Woong

Global Fan and Star: BTS

Fan N Star Choice (Individual): BTS Jin

Fan N Start Choice (Group): BTS

Fan N Star Most Voted (Individual): Hwang Chi Yeol

Fan N Star Most Voted (Group): BTS

Fan N Star Most Voted (Trot): Lim Young Woong

Idol+ Popularity Award: BTS

Fan N Star Trot Popularity Award: Lim Young Woong

Fan N Star Best ADs Award: Lim Young Woong