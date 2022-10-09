2022 The Fact Music Awards Winners List
On October 8, 2022 The fact Music awards took place. Jun Hyun Moo and Seohyun hosted the awards ceremony that took place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. The ceremony took place in person for the first time in a while but fans could also watch the show online through live streaming platforms.
Here is the list of winners of the 2022 TMA:
Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS
Best Performer: NCT Dream, ATEEZ
Artist of the Year (Bonsang): TREASURE, TXT, ITZY, Psy, IVE, ATEEZ, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, Lim Young Woong, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, BTS
Hot Stage of the Year: Psy
Next Leader: NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, IVE
Hottest: TNX, Kep1er
Worldwide Icon: NCT Dream
Listener’s Choice: NCT Dream
Fan N Star Four Star Award: Stray Kids
Fan N Star Angel and Star Award: Kim Ho Joong, Young Tak, Lim Young Woong
Global Fan and Star: BTS
Fan N Star Choice (Individual): BTS Jin
Fan N Start Choice (Group): BTS
Fan N Star Most Voted (Individual): Hwang Chi Yeol
Fan N Star Most Voted (Group): BTS
Fan N Star Most Voted (Trot): Lim Young Woong
Idol+ Popularity Award: BTS
Fan N Star Trot Popularity Award: Lim Young Woong
Fan N Star Best ADs Award: Lim Young Woong