10 Best BLACKPINK Songs With Highest Ranking

BLACKPINK, a K-pop girl group has the most successful track record in the history of the Korean music industry. The group has represented many music awards across the globe with their talent. Almost all the songs in their albums are blockbuster hits. Here are 10 popular songs of BLACKPINK.

1. How You Like that

2. As If It’s Your Last

3. Boombayah

4. DDU Du DDU DU

5. Playing with fire

6. Whistle

7. Pretty Savage

8. Kill This Love

9. Ice Cream

10. Pink Venom

