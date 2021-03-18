Check Out The Stills From Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Marjaneya Video

The Bigg Boss 14’s cute and popular couple featured in Neha Kakkar’s new song. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were seen in the music video for Marjaneya which dropped few hours ago today. The fans can’t stop praising the couple for their chemistry.

It is a typical yet cute video as we see the couple sharing moments of love. Abhinav Shukla is seen carrying her shopping bags and doing everything he can to impress her girl. Rubina gives him a hard time in the beginning but later accepts his love. The video ends with a cute scene as we see Abhinav carrying Rubina, bridal style.

The video is directed by Rajan Bir and is sung by Neha Kakkar. Rubinav fans are happy with the video and can’t stop praising the couple. Let’s celebrate the release of the MV with a few adorable stills from Marjaneya MV.

Take a look: