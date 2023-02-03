Writer Padmabhushan Review, Rating

Release Date: February 03, 2023

Starring: Suhas, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rohini Molleti, Tina Shilparaj, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Goparaju, Praveen Kataria

Director: Shanmukha Prasanth

Producers: Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, and Chandru Manoharan

Music Directors: Shekar Chandra and Kalyan Nayak

Cinematographer: Venkat R Shakamuri

Editors: Kodati Pavan Kalyan and Siddharth Thatholu

Young hero Suhas's much-awaited film Writer Padmabhushan has hit the screens today. The film was promoted extensively across the globe. The hype for the film is huge. Let's see whether Suhas's writer lived up to the audience's expectations or not.

Plot: Padmabhushan (Suhas) publishes a novel titled 'Tholi Adugu'. But the book doesn't fetch him fame. Nobody reads it. But there is a twist in the tale when the hero comes to know that someone has been writing books in his name. He becomes famous when one such book gets sold out like a hot cake. Who is that unknown writer who is helping him from behind the scenes? To find out the answers, one must watch the film.

Performances: Suhas is a pretty good actor. We have seen his potential in short films. Once again Suhas proved that he can pull off any role easily. The Colour Photo actor did well be it comedy as well as dialogue delivery. The Family Drama actor did a good job in the emotional scenes. Ashish Vidyarthi also does a fine job as the male lead's father. Rohini Molleti will surely win many of our hearts with her incredible performance in the film. Tina Shilparaj (as the hero's fiance), Gouri Priya Reddy (in a role whose identity was hidden in the trailer), and Praveen Katari also do justice to their respective roles.

Plus Points:

Suhas's neat performance

Storyline

Music and songs

Dialogues in emotional scenes

Touching climax

Minus Points:

The film has the potential to grab the attention but the slow pace in between the film will kill the interest of movie buffs.

Verdict: Writer Padmabhushan is a good movie with a nice message. People will surely connect to it.