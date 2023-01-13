Waltair Veerayya Review, Rating

After Godfather, Mega Star Chiranjeevi returns with a commercial potboiler, Waltair Veerayya. He teamed up with Sardaar Gabbar singh director Bobby and Pushpa music composer Devi Sri Prasad. The film hits the screens on Friday on the eve of Sankranthi. Let's check out what the film is about and what is in store for it.

Plot: Suspended police inspector (Rajendra Prasad) wants to find escaped prisoner Solomon (Bobby Simha) for which he approaches Veerayya (Chiranjeevi). But Veerayya has a past that is linked to Solomon and his brother Michael (Prakash Raj). What forms rest is how Veerayya takes his revenge.

Performances: The vintage Chiranjeevi is back. He is good at dances and fights. The emotional scenes are heart-touching. Ravi Teja steals the show as a powerful and honest police officer ACP Vikram Sagar. His portions are the highlight of the film. The camaraderie of Chiru and Ravi Teja scores well. This is where director Bobby succeeded. Shruti Haasan is alright as the film's heroine. She sizzled in the 'Neekemo Andamekkuva' song that comes in the latter half. Prakash Raj is in his element as villain. Bobby Simha is just okay. His character lacks strength. Catherine Tresa is a doctor and she is confined to the role of Vikram Sagar's wife.

Analysis: Writer-director Bobby came up with a wafer thin plot that is weaved around brothers. The brother sentiment is the core point of Waltair Veerayya. It is a routine story without any major twists. But the emotion is intact. But right from the start, the film looks very artificial. It is loaded with fillers and forced scenes, comedy.

The sidekicks are just wasted. The makers have no clue why they are roped in. The frames are filled with the artistes. Shruti Haasan gets a somewhat better role compared to her role in Veera Simha Reddy. Yet again, she gets wasted here as well, barring the song 'Neeku Andamekkuva Naku Tondarekkuva'.

Devi Sri Prasad has delivered again. He made his presence felt with the background music and songs. The Poonakalu loading song is a perfect number for fans to go berserk. Both Mega fans and Mass Maharaja fans have their moments. The action scenes lack the punch. Only Ravi Teja's fight episode is designed well. The pre-climax action sequence is superficial and over-the-top.

The film's climax is underwhelming without any emotion. Director Bobby failed here. Overall, Veerayya is a formulaic film that doesn't shine. Only Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja are the saving grace.

Thumbs Up

Chiru & Ravi TejaPoonakalu Loading Song

Thumbs Down

Routine StoryForced ScenesWeak Climax

Verdict: Waltair Veerayya is a formulaic film that fails to deliver. Barring some moments for fans, it doesn't offer much. Watchable for portions of Chiru and Ravi Teja.