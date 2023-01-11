Varisu Review, Rating 

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Varisu has released in theatres. The film garnered a mixed reviews from all quarters. The film is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and it is produced by Dil Raju. Here’s the review of Varisu:

Plot: Rajendran( Sarath Kumar) is a business tycoon and he is passionate about his goal. Rajendran's two sons ( Shaam and Srikanth) also worked with Sarathkumar in business as puppets. They eyes were on Chairman’s chair. Rajendran’s third son Vijay wants to be independent and he steps out of the house to have his own identity. Rajendran falls ill, he wants which son will take the business and carry his legacy forward. Vijay returns back to home after seven years to take over his father’s business. Will he become success by fighting with his brothers who joined hands with rival Jayaprakash Prakash Raj. Will Vijay become the real Varisu of Rajendran’s family to find out the reason one is yet to watch in theatres.

Performance: Vijay’s craft needs no introduction. He nailed it as brother and third son in the film. Rashmika gets a minimal role, she gets wasted. Prakash Raj, Srikanth and the rest of the cast did justice to their roles.

Plus Points:

Vijay’s performance

Music

Minus Points:

Routine story

Flat narration

Verdict : Varisu is a predictable story and decent family entertainer